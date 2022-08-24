The Community is invited to the Appalachian Festival Street Fair in Downtown Beckley on Saturday Evening

The 2022 Appalachian Festival is taking place from August 20 to 27 with various activities planned throughout the community. The Beckley Events’ committee is pleased to offer the Appalachian Festival Street Fair during this year’s festival. The street fair will be held on Saturday, August 27, from 5:30-8:30 pm along Neville, Heber, and Main Streets and at Word Park. The festive block party will offer food and other products, along with informational booths, music, and activities.

The Schedule of Entertainment & Activities:

5:30-6:30 pm – New River Jazz Band, Federal Plaza, Heber Street

6:00-7:00 pm– Seeking Altitude, Word Park, Neville St., followed by Seth Hughes from 7-8 pm

6:30 pm – Oreo-stacking Contest hosted by 103CIR (register 2-person team on corner of Main & Heber Streets, 6:00-6:25pm, several teams selected by drawing)

7:00-8:00 pm – The Untrained Professionals, by Cardinal Sculpture, Neville/Heber Streets

7:30 – 8:30 pm – Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, Fayette/Main Stage

The music is sponsored by the Irish Heritage Festival Fund (WV Fairs & Festivals).

The event showcases downtown businesses along with several food trucks/vendors, pop-up shops, and organizations who will have booths. According to Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events, “Some of the restaurants and food vendors plan to enter the food contest in which local celebrities will judge the best savory and best sweet dishes. The public can vote for their favorite booth as well.”

In addition to the line-up of free concerts, activities include rock painting, sidewalk chalk art, and games. Also, attendees can register to enter the Oreo-stacking Contest by Southern Communications. Teams of two can register between 6:00 and 6:25 pm near the corner of Main and Heber Streets to be in the drawing of teams which are selected to compete. Trophies will be awarded to the top team.

The Appalachian Festival Street Fair is the final event of the week-long Appalachian Festival.

Beckley’s Friday in the Park at Word Park is also included as part of the festival. On August 26, the concert will feature the Lost Cannon Bluegrass Band, followed by Shane Ingram and Kevin Green. It will be the final Friday in the Park of the 2022 season.

Other festival activities downtown include the Farmers Market at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 3:00-5:30 pm, and Haunted Beckley is planning a downtown tour on Friday evening.

In addition to the Street Fair, Beckley Events’ committee is working on the Kids Classic Festival (September 5-11) and Chili Night (October 1). Find more information at beckley.org, or “Beckley Events” Facebook page, or call 304-256-1776.