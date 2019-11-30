39.2 F
The cost of Democrats’ ‘Seinfeld’ impeachment is too high, Peter Navarro says

House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Trump is costing Americans real economic opportunities, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Saturday.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends: Weekend” with host Pete Hegseth, Navarro said that by focusing solely on the probe, Congress is staunching positive legislative efforts for deals that would benefit their constituents.

“We’ve got this ‘Seinfeld’ impeachment,” he told Hegseth. “It’s about nothing.”

“It’s a great concept in economics,” he said. “It’s the idea that there’s a cost of not doing something because you’re doing something else. And, in this case, Nancy Pelosi’s Congress has basically spent all of their time investigating rather than legislating.”

PETER NAVARRO: TRUMP IMPEACHMENT EFFORTS ARE HITTING AMERICANS WHERE IT HURTS — IN THEIR WALLETS

In a new op-ed, Navarro argued that it is “long past time for the Pelosi-Schiff impeachment circus to slink out of town.”

Navarro pointed to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), a drug pricing reform bill, infrastructure, a United States Space Force, shipbuilding, and the budget.

He told Hegseth that dairy farmers would “rejoice” at the passing of USMCA, which he says would create 200,000 jobs.

“This thing’s been ready for a year. President Trump did his job. He’s promised to renegotiate the worst trade deal in history: NAFTA,” he said. “It’s been sitting on Nancy Pelosi’s desk. It’s a great deal for farmers, ranchers, manufacturers, and workers. And, it would bring Detroit back to the hub of the auto industry universe on this planet.”

“But, it sits there like the other things,” he stated.

Navarro told Hegseth that, as Congress returns from the Thanksgiving holiday, the “next week is going to be pivotal.”

The House Judiciary Committee is taking over the second phase of the investigation as Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., announced plans for a hearing next Wednesday to weigh whether the president’s actions reach a level of “high crimes and misdemeanors” and warrant articles of impeachment.

“If you see something, say something,” Navarro urged. “If you see your congressman, tell your congressman it’s time to get it done. There’s a lot of heat on the 31 congressmen that are in Trump districts that are Democrats that we’re taking a beat on for not doing things like USMCA.”

“And, when you pass these continuing resolutions rather than a 2020 budget — not good,” he concluded.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Victor Garcia contributed to this report.



