The Davisson Brothers Band Headline The 2023 Friends Of Charity Auto Fair.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – The grounds of the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport were home to classic cars, carnival rides, food and other vendors and great music over the weekend with the 2023 Friends Of Charity Auto Fair.

As always, the main attraction was hundreds of antique and new cars, trucks, motorcycles, hot rods, jeeps and more. There were some unique vehicles, like the Ecto 1 from the movie Ghostbusters, a 1957 BMW Isetta, and even some tricked-out hearses.

Among the activities at this year’s Friends Of Charity Auto Fair were a Jeep Flex, the Glow Off, Car Limbo and the popular Burnout Contest. There was even a Moon Pie Eating Contest at the airport terminal.

Other attractions at this year’s Friends Of Charity Auto Fair included a carnival, food and market vendors. Awards were presented Saturday afternoon for the best vehicles.

The 2023 Friends Of Charity Auto Fair wrapped up Saturday night with a concert featuring local favorites Taylor Made and the Davisson Brothers Band from Clarksburg, followed by fireworks.

Proceeds from this year’s Friends Of Charity Auto Fair benefit Hospice Of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.