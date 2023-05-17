The Davisson Brothers Band Will Headline This Year’s Friends Of Charity Auto Fair.

Beaver, WV – (WWNR) – The 2023 Friends Of Charity Auto Fair is coming to the Raleigh County Memorial Airport on Friday, July 14th and Saturday, July 15th of this year.

On Tuesday, organizers announced that the Davisson Brothers Band from Clarksburg will be headlining the Saturday night concert, with Taylor Made as the opening act. The Davisson Brothers are a country rock band that have performed on stages from the Grand Ole Opry to Australia, and have a new album out called “Home Is Where The Heart Is.”

About 500 cars are displayed every year on the grounds of the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, including hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, trucks and motorcycles from all decades. There will also be carnival rides, fair food favorites, local arts and crafts, fireworks, the popular vehicle burnout competition, and a poker run from Linda K. Epling Stadium to the Airport on Saturday.

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair benefits Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.

“(We) serve patients and their families here in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Wyoming Counties,” said Angel Blankenship, Director Of Public Relations for Hospice Of Southern West Virginia. “We see patients with a life-limiting illness, and then we offer bereavement support for those families once the time comes.”

“We take adults who are trapped in substance abuse disorders, whether it’s alcohol or drugs,” said Leslie Pease, Communications Director for Brian’s Safehouse, “They stay with us for 12 months. They don’t go out and get their own jobs until the end of the program. So we do our best to protect them from exposure to drugs and alcohol.”

“They have classes, we have work projects with community service that we do on a very select basis to protect our residents.”

Tickets for the July 15 concert are included in the cost of general admission to the auto fair for anyone who purchases a weekend or Saturday pass for $12. Purchase your tickets now at https://www.wvautofair.com/tickets.