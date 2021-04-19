The Dogwood Festival is On!

Mullens (WWNR) – This years Dogwood festival is much anticipated since last years was canceled due to the pandemic. Many were disappointed to loose this local festival that reminds us what it means to be neighbors. But the fun is back on. Get ready for all the activities to kick off May 5th and wrap up on the 9th.

The main focus of this event is the planting of the Dogwood trees and the reading out of the residents of Mullens that have passed over the past year. This remembrance is just one way that this town shows how much neighbors are there for each other. Susan England, the President of the Dogwood Festival Committee, says it is her favorite part of the event. It is a way to let their families that they matter, are remembered, and that each person made an impact in the lives of the people around them.

In addition to these incredible heart felt moments, the activities list includes chalk drawing for children, corn hole tournament, live music by locals and The Davisson Brothers Band, Bossy Bingo, and more.

One of the most hilarious events planned is the Bossy Bingo. A giant board will be painted out and attendees will have the chance to buy a square. The most closely watched cow will be set free to wander and use the potty. Whatever square is the winner will get 50% of the money collected for the game.

The great inheritance of this event is something that seems to be fading from our world, but the City of the Mullens won’t give up that easy. This festival is chock-full of fun, music, love, and heritage. This is one festival you are not going to want to miss!

Vendors are being added everyday. Anyone that is interested in being a vendor, should reach out to the board for pricing and additional information.

Listen to our entire interview for more details with Susan England, President of the Dogwood Festival Committee and Christy Seaton, a member of the Dogwood Festival Committee and City Commissioner.

