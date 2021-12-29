The Downtown Countdown Returns as Online Broadcast

Princeton, WV – For 7 years, The Downtown Countdown has provided an exciting, family-friendly New Year’s Eve experience in The Mercer Street Grassroots District, complete with 6 stages of performances, ice sculptors, fire dancing, kids’ activities and a ball drop and fireworks at the stroke of midnight. Last year, the tradition carried on, reimagined as a virtual broadcast and celebration, streaming live on the internet. The cyber-celebration tradition continues to welcome 2022; Downtown Countdown, Virtual Edition will stream live on Facebook and Youtube from 7 p.m. – midnight on New Year’s Eve, and will feature many of the same elements as the live festival that viewers can enjoy from the comfort of their living room.

WHAT: The Downtown Countdown, Virtual Edition

WHEN: Friday, December 31, 2021 7 p.m. – midnight

WHERE: Facebook, Youtube and downtowncountdown.org

INFO:downtowncountdown.org / 304-320-8833

There will be special performances by the singer Holly Forbes, fresh from her Top 10 appearance on Season 21 of The Voice, singer/songwriter James Hart, the band Option 22, French handpan player Jeremy Nattaugh, and fire spinning with The Pigment Sanctuary. Award-winning ice carver Shannon Gerasumchik of ABS Studios will carve a masterpiece from solid ice blocks; viewers will witness him creating a fire breathing dragon. Local artists Tim & Maggie Mainland and Robert Klander will play special renditions of Aud Lang Zyne. There will be a special tribute to the late Charlie Tee, alongside his brothers of WV’s premiere rhythm and blues band The Carpenter Ants. Charlie Tee passed away this month due to complications from Covid-19, and the broadcast will feature his music in loving memory. Special segments will highlight local businesses and community members, reflecting on 2021 and what’s to come in the new year, as well as several brand new businesses and projects that are set to open doors downtown in 2022.

Feature segments will shine the spotlight on new businesses set to open doors in downtown Princeton in 2022 including Reid Miller Apparel, EB Fungi, Jimmie’s Restaurant and The Pigment Sanctuary. The broadcast will also check in with established downtown businesses including Bucha Brewhouse & Bistro, Hammer & Stain, Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company, The Hatter’s Bookshop, Blue Ridge Bee Company, Stage Music School and more. One part of the broadcast will celebrate the history of the ball, from 2013 when it was designed by artist Stefani Slaughter-Burchfield and created with a group of volunteers from the local group JumpStart for the inaugural celebration to 2017, when the ball received a makeover to allow for long term sustainability courtesy of New River Community and Technical College and several volunteers. A special conversation with Lori McKinney and Greg Puckett will reflect on the progress and changes downtown in 2021, and what’s to come in the new year.

There will be special guests and surprises all throughout the evening, including greetings by city officials, Princeton Fire Department, Princeton PD and more, leading into the big ball drop countdown and a replay of fireworks displays from Downtown Countdowns in the past, sponsored by Ramey Toyota.

Event organizer and host, the co-founder and Director of RiffRaff Arts Collective Lori McKinney, says, “It’s important to us to carry on these special traditions and keep our community connected. We love co-creating The Downtown Countdown with our community; it’s become one of our favorite events of the year with an incredible energy, and we are happy to bring the spirit of this event into everyone’s living room to spread some joy, laugher and cheer, as well as some hope and light-hearted spirit for the new year.”

The broadcast is produced by the creative team at The RiffRaff Arts Collective and LLyniuM entertainment, and Princeton Fire Department honored the tradition by providing a special ball drop in 2020. The program is sponsored by Community Connections, 1-800-Help4WV, The Suicide Prevention Coalition, Richard Goldstein-Attorney at Law, ERA Advantage Realty, and Seaver Funeral Service. The broadcast was filmed on stage at Princeton Renaissance Theater.

Find streaming links, artist bios and more at downtowncountdown.org.