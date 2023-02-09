The Fayette County Commission (FCC) met Tuesday February passing RV Park Ordinance.

A Public Hearing was held to present and adopt a new RV Park Ordinance.

The FCC approved an application a West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program FY2023 RADPP Pilot Project Subgrant for $200,000.

The FCC also approved a West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Environmental Advocate Office Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan 2022 PPOD Sub Grant 2023-03 Award Contract in the amount of $20,544.

A full recording of the meeting can be viewed on the Fayette County Commission’s YouTube Channel