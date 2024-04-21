The Friends Of Charity Auto Fair Announces This Year’s Dates And Its Concert Headliner.

Beaver, WV – (WWNR) – The sight of classic cars and other vehicles will combine with the sound of classic rock and roll when the 19th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair takes place July 12th and 13th at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

Organizers were at the airport Friday to announce dates for the events, as well as this year’s concert headliner.

“Phil Dirt And The Dozers will be our main stage event as they transport us to another time and place with classic rock and roll of America’s golden years,” said Jeri Knowlton, public relations director for Hospice Of Southern West Virginia. “The Dozers, who are wildly popular here in Southern West Virginia, have always made fun their top priority. We know this will be a big treat for all of us, and best of all, the concert ticket is included with the price of admission.”

The Friends of Charity Cruise-In will be Saturday, May 18th, in the parking lot of the Marquee Cinemas. “As usual, you will see the hot rods and the cool cars come rolling in about 9am,” said Knowlton. “On site pre registrations will take place. Those registrations are 20 dollars in advance, and it allows our participants to have a two day pass for the registrant along with one guest, a dash plaque, a 12 by 20 space to display their favorite auto, and eligibility to win awards and door prizes and such.”

Following the Cruise-In at noon, registration begins for the first ever Southern West Virginia Scavenger Hunt. At 1pm, participants will visit checkpoints in Raleigh, Fayette and Summers Counties. The scavenger hunt is presented by Backroads Of Appalachia and Visit Southern West Virginia.

“What we’re doing is putting out a point of destinations here in Southern West Virginia. and giving people about a six hour window to map those and then get to them, take a picture, post and tag,” said Jedidah Smith, West Virginia Director Of Operations for Backroads Of Appalachia. “And at the end, whoever gets to the most places and post and tags us and they will win some prizes.”

“It’s important to us to really drive traffic here to Appalachia and Southern West Virginia. We were excited to partner with such an esteemed organization such as the Friends of of Charity and to help drive traffic to their event and also showcase our state.”

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair, slated for July 12-13, is the largest car show in southern West Virginia and is known for its array of hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, motorcycles, tuners, and trucks from all decades to fill the field at Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

There are also competitions like Burn Out, Glow Off and Car Limbo, and the Kids Classic will bring their own A-game to the field with bicycles, power wheels, wagons, for loads of kid-powered and kid-driven good times. There are also food vendors, carnival rides, Batman and the Batmobile, and a petting zoo.

The Friends Of Charity Poker Run is scheduled for the morning of July 13th, presented by the 21 Brotherhood PSMC Mountaineer Chapter

“We have riders coming in July 13th,” said 21 Brotherhood National President Rick Brogan. “Each rider is 20. Passenger is 10. Then they have some extra cards and raffle tickets. They’ll do some door prizes that can be won throughout that day. And then at I believe 830 to 930 is your registration. 10 o’clock is is the kickstand up and we’ll hit a course. We haven’t worked on the route yet, but it’d be about three hours, three-hour run. And then coming back here, we’ll have some more prizes to give out.”

Phil Dirt and the Dozers will take the state at 9pm Saturday night, and the Friends Of Charity Auto Fair will wrap up with fireworks.

This year’s Auto Fair is dedicated to the memory of two longtime classic car enthusaists, Raymond “Bill” Bibb and Donald Lilly, both of whom passed away in January. Bibb owned the 1929 Minerva, while Lilly owned the 1919 Model T known as the “Rusty Nail”, both of which were fan favorites at the Auto Fair. Both the Rusty Nail and the Minerva are featured on this year’s Friends of Charity car show logo.

“Bill was affiliated with the Antique Automobile Club of America for over 50 years, said AACA member Dave Holliday. “And really enjoyed the car club, the car culture. And had several really nice cars and he pretty much was able to restore all of them. And just really enjoyed all the people. All the cars”

“(Donald) was a member of our club with his 1919 T model and his 1928 A model,” said Stephanie French of the Shade Tree Car Club. “People would see something so old they didn’t understand how it worked. And Donald would He would talk to people, he would show them how the car worked, he would drive the car around, and you know, it takes something to crank one of those old cars. It really does. I still cannot do it to this day, but he did it every time. He was an actual showstopper, and our car community is going to be truly missed without him.”

All proceeds from the fair go towards Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse, to help them serve the local community. For more information about the Friends Of Charity Auto Fair, visit http://www.wvautofair.com.