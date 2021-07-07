The Friends Of Charity Auto Fair Returns This Weekend.

Danny Kincaid, a member of the Friends Of Charity Auto Fair Steering Committee, talks with Rick Rizer.

Beaver, WV – (WWNR) – After taking 2020 off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Friends Of Charity Auto Fair will take place this Friday and Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Memorial Airport. Over 500 classic cars and vehicles will be on display, along with arts and crafts, carnival rides, a petting zoo, food vendors and a Kid Zone. Country music artist Josh Turner will be in concert Saturday night at 9pm, with local group Taylor Made opening. Other events include an appearance by Batman and the Batmobile, Glow Off, Limbo and Burnout competitions, and a Poker Run Parade by the Wildwood Chapter of the Punisher’s Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. Tickets for the Josh Turner concert are $32, or $37 with a gate pass. A Weekend Pass is $10; Friday is $5 and Saturday $10. The gates open at 9am Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the event will benefit Hospice Of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse. For tickets and more information, visit www.wvautofair.com or www.facebook.com/FriendsofCharityAutoFair.