The Fruits Of Labor Cafe Opens In Downtown Beckley.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Downtown Beckley’s newest eatery is open for business.

The Fruits of Labor Cafe on Neville Street held a soft opening Thursday morning, offering a full menu of soups, salads, sandwiches and bakery treats.

Current hours for the business are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Fruits of Labor President Tammy Jordan says the hours are not permanent, but she will be working to finalize the schedule soon.

The Fruits of Labor building, formerally Zen’s Cafe, includes three floors – a café/bakery on the main, street level floor; a coffee shop on the ground floor and a conference room on the second floor.

For the soft opening, only the café/bakery on the main floor will be open. Jordan said the second-floor conference room is ready for events, but they are holding off on opening the coffee shop until all the equipment is ready.

Fruits of Labor started in Rainelle about 20 years ago. The Beckley location is its third, along with ones in Alderson and Montgomery.

The business also has a nationally recognized nonprofit program providing work for those who are recovering from substance abuse disorder.

Beckley city officials paid just over one million dollars to purchase the building where Fruits of Labor is located.

Cafegoers will eventually be able to park in a lot across the street, which was purchased as part of the building deal, but the city has been unable to complete its plans to pave it.