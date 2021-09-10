The “God Bless America” Rally Marks The 20th Anniversary of 9/11 in Beckley This Weekend.

Warren Ellison talks to Dr. Byron Foxx, organizer of the God Bless America Rally.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Three nights of music, singing and testimony will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this weekend in Beckley. The God Bless America Rally will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Services begin at 7pm each night; morning services are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at 10am.

Evangelist Byron Foxx organized the first God Bless America Rally on September 11th, 2011 in Charleston, WV. Since then, events have been held in Charlotte, NC, Richmond, Va. and Tennessee. 40 churches from Beckley and Southern West Virginia are sponsoring this weekend’s event.

Each night of the rally will feature a different theme. First responders will be honored Friday night. Saturday night is set aside for current and former members of the military. And educators and pastors are the focus of Sunday night’s service.

Speakers each night include Dr. Foxx and local evangelist Scott Pauley. WV Governor Jim Justice will speak briefly Friday night. Colonel Fisher will speak on Saturday night. Sunday night features testimony from retired pastor Dr. Bill Bartlett. Music will be provided by Bruce Frye and The Calvary Quartet, as well as choirs from various churches.

Admission to this weekend’s God Bless America Rally is free. If you can’t attend in person, each night will be webcast live at godblessamericarally.com.