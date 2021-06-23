The Great Race Rolls Into Beckley On June 25th.

Warren Ellison talks to Lisa Stadler of Visit Southern WV about the Great Race.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 25, the City of Beckley will welcome over 100 of the world’s finest antique automobiles. The Great Race is the world’s premiere time, speed and endurance rally open to cars built in 1974 and earlier are eligible, with most entries having been manufactured before World War II.

Along the route from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, South Carolina, competitors will travel from through 10 states covering 2,300 miles in 9 days. A 1916 Hudson Pikes Peak Hillclimber and a 1917 Peerless racer are the oldest cars scheduled to be in the 2021 Great Race.

Downtown will prepare for the racers’ visit on Friday, June 25. Word Park will be blocked off all day, and the city will be blocking off Neville Street to Heber Street at 2 pm and Heber and Main Streets to Kanawha Street at 5 pm.

The event’s opening ceremonies will begin around 5:30 pm with the first racer crossing the downtown finish line soon after. The rest of the racers will arrive in town roughly one minute apart throughout the evening.

The event, which is being sponsored by Visit Southern West Virginia alongside the City of Beckley, is family-friendly and free to the public. The community will offer welcoming festivities to the racers while Randy Gilkey and Buddy Allen & Cheat River Band provide live music until 8:30 pm. Participating food vendors will include Appalachian Kettle Corn, Chick-fil-A, The Cast Iron Cafe, Flynn’s hotdogs, Bro. Marsh & Sons Barbeque, and MAD Concessions.

The Antique Automobile Club of America – WV Whitewater Region and Shade Tree Car Club will feature local antique and collectable cars as well as assist with the event.

Downtown offers spectator parking at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway garage or along the side streets. Plan to arrive early. The racers arrive on Neville Street downtown by way of Robert C. Byrd Drive which passes local shopping centers.

Participants in this event will cover more than 2,300 miles in 9 days. The start will be in front of the Alamo in San Antonio, on June 19 and will finish June 27 in Greenville, S.C. Along the route, competitors will travel through 10 states – (Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina).

The Great Race, which began 38 years ago, is not a speed race, but a time/speed/distance rally. The vehicles, each with a driver and navigator, are given precise instructions each day that detail every move down to the second. They are scored at secret checkpoints along the way and are penalized one second for each second either early or late. As in golf, the lowest score wins.

Cars start – and hopefully finish – one minute apart if all goes according to plan. The biggest part of the challenge other than staying on time and following the instructions is getting an old car to the finish line each day, organizers say.

Each stop on the Great Race is free to the public and spectators will be able to visit with the participants and to look at the cars for several hours. It is common for kids to climb in the cars for a first-hand look.

The event’s main sponsors are Hemmings Motor News, Hagerty, Coker Tire and Reliable Carriers.

For more information, go to www.greatrace.com