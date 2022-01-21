The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance offering free admission through Hagerty sponsorship

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — (January 20, 2022): Thanks to a generous financial gift from Hagerty to cover the cost of admission, patrons will have the opportunity to attend the featured Concours at The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance free of charge on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

“This is the third straight year that Hagerty has stepped forward with this type of donation, and we are extremely grateful for their support,” said Tom Cox, a member of the Steering Committee for The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance. “The automobiles that are on display are nothing short of incredible, and we want as many people as possible to be able to come see them and experience a Concours, many of them for the first time.”

Registration is required for the complimentary tickets and can be completed online at GreenbrierConcours.com/freetickets . Registered guests will need only display proper identification at the entrance to gain admission.

“We will allow registration at the entrance on the day of the event, but to avoid any wait, patrons should register now,” said Cox. “We expect to have a great turnout, and those who have their tickets in advance will be able to proceed more quickly onto the show field.”

Celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2022, The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance has grown to become one of the most anticipated and talked-about automobile events on the East Coast. The annual showcase is a celebration of the automobile and its rich tradition at The Greenbrier .

This year’s event will begin on Friday, May 6, with the Summit Drive , which allows car enthusiasts the opportunity to experience the incredible mountain roads of West Virginia with a spirited drive to America’s newest National Park, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. Drivers will enjoy a brunch at The Greenbrier before hitting the road. Upon arrival in Roanoke, drivers will have an opportunity to explore the park and take in the breathtaking views, before returning to The Greenbrier.

The schedule for Saturday, May 7, features Cars and Cocktails , a show giving car owners of all types an opportunity to gather on The Greenbrier’s famed golf courses and enjoy beautiful cars, fine spirits and fellowship. The cost to enter a car is $25, and admission is free to anybody who wants to come view these incredible automobiles.

Later that evening, the Charitable Dinner will feature cuisine from the world-renowned chefs at America’s Resort, as well as an opportunity to raise funds for The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance featured charities — the AACA Library and Research Center , the West Virginia Autism Training Center and the First Responders Children’s Foundation .

The featured event, the concours , takes place on Sunday, May 8, when close to 100 collector cars from around the world gather in and around The Greenbrier’s iconic front circle. These cars are judged by a carefully selected panel of automotive experts, with awards handed out at the conclusion of the show.

“The entire experience is unique and memorable,” said Steering Committee member Donnie Holcomb. “We look forward to welcoming back some old friends who have been a part of the event for years, as well as meeting new car enthusiasts who are with us for the first time. It’s an incredible event at an iconic location.”

Registration is still open for qualified cars for Sunday’s concours. To register your car, visit GreenbrierConcours.com/concoursregistration .

To learn more about The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance, or to register to take part in any of the events, visit GreenbrierConcours.com.





About The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance

The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance began in May 2018 and has held four spectacular events, each including three days of exciting activities for car enthusiasts from across the country at America’s Resort, The Greenbrier. The Greenbrier has hosted automotive events for manufacturers throughout its storied history and hosting a showcase of this magnitude was simply the next step. The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance was the result of years of planning and effort, and it honors the rich automotive history at the resort, while beginning new traditions that will grow throughout the years.



About The Greenbrier

The Greenbrier is a distinct and spectacular luxury mountain resort situated in the Allegheny Mountains in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. It is best known as “America’s Resort.” With a history dating back to 1778, the 710 perfectly appointed Signature Resort Rooms, Classic and Historic Suites, Legacy Cottages and Estate Homes are situated on The Greenbrier’s breathtaking 11,000-acre playground. Play championship golf courses or experience more than 55 activities, including professional indoor and outdoor tennis, off-Road driving and falconry. America’s only private casino features table games, slot machines and the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Greenbrier’s full-service, 40,000-square-foot world-renowned spa is widely recognized as one of the most luxurious mineral spas in the world, and the Retail Collection is comprised of more than 35 boutiques, shops and hand-crafted works of art. The Greenbrier Restaurant Collection is comprised of 20 restaurants, cafés and lounges. The Greenbrier Clinic has been practicing diagnostic medicine since 1948, and The Greenbrier Sporting Club and The Greenbrier Legacy Club offer the pinnacle of luxury real estate with exclusive home sites within distinctive neighborhoods across The Greenbrier estate. Follow The Greenbrier on Facebook at The Greenbrier, on Twitter at @the_greenbrier or on Instagram at the_greenbrier.



About Hagerty

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty’s purpose is to save driving and preserve car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Amelia Concours d’Elegance, the Concours d’Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance, the California Mille, Motorworks Revival and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com or call (800) 922-4050.