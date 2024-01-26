The Health Plan Donates $360,000 to West Virginia Food Banks

WEST VIRGINIA – January 26, 2024 – The Health Plan (THP) donated a total of $360,000 to food banks across the state of West Virginia. THP presented $30,000 checks to 12 different food banks as part of the organization’s annual “Spirit of Giving” campaign.



“We are grateful to The Health Plan for their support of our mission, and we share with them a vision of a healthier Ohio Valley,” said Mark Phillips, president and CEO of Catholic Charities West Virginia. “Through their generosity, we continue to provide services to those who are most vulnerable in our community.”



These donations will help each organization restock their pantries and provide warm meals to West Virginians in need, allowing each organization to continue changing lives and making an impact across the state.



“At The Health Plan, we understand the profound impact proper nutrition has on the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve,” said Jeff Knight, president and CEO of The Health Plan. “We’re honored to support these outstanding organizations in their mission to provide nutritious, warm meals to those in need. Together, we can create positive change and build a healthier, more resilient West Virginia for all.”



The Health Plan donated more than half a million dollars to nonprofit organizations in 2023 alone.



Click here to view the full press release and list of food banks that were included in the donation.