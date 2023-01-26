The House Judiciary Committee advances 4 bills.

Charleston WV – the House Judiciary committee met Wednesday afternoon and advanced 4 bills.

Senate Bill 132 clarifies that stalking is a form of harassment.

House Bill 2509 enacts the Uniform Premarital Agreement Act. The act allows parties to a marriage to contract prior to marriage with respect to property rights, actions to be taken upon dissolution of the marriage, rights to insurance proceeds upon the death of either party, choice of controlling law, and any other matters not in violation of criminal statutes or public policy.

House Bill 2569 establishes the Motorsport Responsibility Act. The act set the responsibilities and liabilities of motorsport participants and operators.

House Bill 2017 requires the sheriff to serve child abuse and neglect petitions without additional compensation. The bill had been committed to Judiciary on third reading.