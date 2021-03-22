The Hunt for the Hidden Beckley Art Gallery

Erin Stone

3/22/2021

Beckley, WV -(WWNR) Beckley has a hidden art gem just waiting for discovery just down Park Street. City National Bank has been host to a new artist nearly every month for three years. Local talent can display and even sell their wonderful pieces. Jonathan Grose the Assistant Vice President of City National Bank and his staff are passionate about promoting local art and artists.

For additional information listen to the full interview with Jonathan Grose here.

This is incredibly evident with their current display of barn quilts made by Nichols County High School students. After being contacted by the art teacher, Jonathan knew he had to be a part of displaying the students’ hard work. Even though he already has a current local artist. But what makes City National Bank unique is the passion for community involvement and a lack of space wasn’t slowing anyone down.

The bank allows anyone to stop by the lobby during their open hours to take a look around, donate, and vote on their favorite quilt. They have also partnered with United Way of Southern West Virginia to ensure that any and all donations raised from this event go back to Nicholas County. It really is all about being a part of the community and giving back.



City National Bank now has its Art Gallery Corner, displays in the lobby, and their balcony all covered in the effort of artists young and seasoned. But this isn’t enough for Jonathan. He is already looking forward to plans for events including when the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is able to host Business After Hours again. He can’t wait to promote how much art means to us all.

The bank is still observing all Covid-19 precautions. If you choose to visit, please wear a mask and be sure to social distance. All are welcome to stop by and place their votes today for the people’s choice quilt award. The student with the winning quilt will receive a plaque.

WWNR News/Talk 620 AM 101.1 FM

A Southern Communications Station

All Rights Reserved 2021

Email us here