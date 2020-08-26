79.1 F
The International 10 prize pool nears $34.4 million, breaks record

By WWNR
The 10th installment of The International, Dota 2’s largest esports tournament of the year, broke its own record for largest prize pool in esports history on Wednesday, surpassing $34,363,103 as of noon ET.

The largest community-funded prize pool in history had a previous record of $34,330,069 for The International 2019. The top five prize pools in esports history are the past five years of TI tournaments, descending order by year. The largest non-Dota 2 prize pool for a single event is in sixth place, the Fortnite World Cup Solos competition, which bore a $15,287,500 total prize.

Dota 2’s TI prize pool has steadily increased year over year since 2013. The base prize pool contribution from developer Valve has remained at $1.6 million since 2014. However, community contribution has skyrocketed, from just over $1.2 million in 2013 to almost $17 million in 2015, and it has remained above eight figures ever since. TI 10 also broke the community contribution record; the previous record was $32,730,068 in 2019, and it currently stands at $32,763,103.

For winning The International in 2019, OG, who have won the last two runnings of the tournament, earned $15,620,181.



