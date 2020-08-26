The International 10 prize pool nears $34.4 million, breaks record

The 10th installment of The International, Dota 2’s largest esports tournament of the year, broke its own record for largest prize pool in esports history on Wednesday, surpassing $34,363,103 as of noon ET.

The largest community-funded prize pool in history had a previous record of $34,330,069 for The International 2019. The top five prize pools in esports history are the past five years of TI tournaments, descending order by year. The largest non-Dota 2 prize pool for a single event is in sixth place, the Fortnite World Cup Solos competition, which bore a $15,287,500 total prize.

Dota 2’s TI prize pool has steadily increased year over year since 2013. The base prize pool contribution from developer Valve has remained at $1.6 million since 2014. However, community contribution has skyrocketed, from just over $1.2 million in 2013 to almost $17 million in 2015, and it has remained above eight figures ever since. TI 10 also broke the community contribution record; the previous record was $32,730,068 in 2019, and it currently stands at $32,763,103.

For winning The International in 2019, OG, who have won the last two runnings of the tournament, earned $15,620,181.