CHARLESTON, WV –(WWNR) The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission (JVAC) has released the names of the applicants seeking to fill seats on the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals, created by the passage of SB 275 during the 2021 Legislative Session codified at WV Code §51-11.



The following individuals have applied:

John J. Balenovich

S. Benjamin Bryant

Jim Douglas

Robert J. Frank

Daniel W. Greear

Edward Ryan Kennedy

Joseph L. Ludovici

Donald A. Nickerson Jr.

Howard R. Nolen

Ronald Reece

Jenna L. Robey

Deanna Ray Rock

James J. Rowe

Thomas E. Scarr

Mychal Sommer Schulz

Debra Scudiere

Martin P. Sheehan

Mark A. Soria

William J. Stevens

Christine B. Stump

Charles Darren Tallman

Harry C. Taylor, II

Gregory Alan Tucker

Crystal L. Walden

Keith Bryant Walker

Interviews will be conducted by the JVAC in the coming weeks.​

The Governor will appoint three judges for terms of:

(1) Two-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2024;

(2) Four-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2026; and

(3) Six-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2028.

Intermediate Court of Appeals judges will assume their duties by July 1, 2022.