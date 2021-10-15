CHARLESTON, WV –(WWNR) The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission (JVAC) has released the names of the applicants seeking to fill seats on the West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals, created by the passage of SB 275 during the 2021 Legislative Session codified at WV Code §51-11.
The following individuals have applied:
- John J. Balenovich
- S. Benjamin Bryant
- Jim Douglas
- Robert J. Frank
- Daniel W. Greear
- Edward Ryan Kennedy
- Joseph L. Ludovici
- Donald A. Nickerson Jr.
- Howard R. Nolen
- Ronald Reece
- Jenna L. Robey
- Deanna Ray Rock
- James J. Rowe
- Thomas E. Scarr
- Mychal Sommer Schulz
- Debra Scudiere
- Martin P. Sheehan
- Mark A. Soria
- William J. Stevens
- Christine B. Stump
- Charles Darren Tallman
- Harry C. Taylor, II
- Gregory Alan Tucker
- Crystal L. Walden
- Keith Bryant Walker
Interviews will be conducted by the JVAC in the coming weeks.
The Governor will appoint three judges for terms of:
(1) Two-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2024;
(2) Four-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2026; and
(3) Six-and-one-half years, concluding on Dec. 31, 2028.
Intermediate Court of Appeals judges will assume their duties by July 1, 2022.