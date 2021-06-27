The Lilly Family Reunion Is Returning For 2021.

Flat Top, WV – (WWNR) – The Lilly Reunion is returning for 2021, after being cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s reunion runs from Friday, August 13th to Sunday, August 15th at the Lilly Reunion Park on Ellison Ridge Road in Flat Top. Organizers say that if your ancestors lived in Southern West Virginia or the surrounding area, you’re probably related to a Lilly, and everyone is welcome to attend the reunion. Parking, entertainment, the children’s playground and games and the ancestry search are free. Fees will be charged for food and drinks, programs, historical publications and souvenirs. The annual dinner will be held Friday, August 13th from 5pm to 7pm. For more information, go to lillyreunion.org.