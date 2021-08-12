The Lilly Reunion Returns This Weekend.

Warren Ellison Interviews Reunion Committee Member Rick Lilly.

Flat Top, WV – (WWNR) – After taking 2020 off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Lilly Family Reunion returns to Southern West Virginia this weekend.

Thousands of people from across the country and around the world will converge on Lilly Park in Flat Top beginning Friday, August 13th. You don’t have to be an actual family member to enjoy the food, entertainment and fellowship. During the Lilly Reunion, everyone is a Lilly!

The Lilly Reunion started in 1929 and was held each year until 1949. It was revived in 1975 and held each year since. In 2009, the Guinness Book Of World Records declared the Lilly Reunion the Largest Family Reunion.

The reunion kicks off Friday at 5pm with the annual dinner, followed by Darrell Ramsey at the amphitheater at 7pm and the Cuz’N Night talent contest at 8pm.

On Saturday, events include a flag raising ceremony at 10:30am, Funnybones the Clown, the Miss Lilly Contest and music from The Thomas Danley Band, Billy Payne, The Lilly Mountaineers and the Cheat River Band. Sunday’s events include music from Tom Okes, New Covenant, The Announcers and Rick Lilly, a Sunday Message from Mike Lucas and the Awards Ceremony. There will be food at the Lilly Cafe, as well as the Souvenir Booth, the Genealogy Booth and the Children’s Playground.

The 2021 Lilly Family Reunion is held at Lilly Park, 314 Ellison Ridge Road in Flat Top, at the Raleigh-Mercer County line. For more information, visit www.lillyreunion.org or www.facebook.com/Southern-WV-Lilly-Family-Reunion.