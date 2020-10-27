The Lincoln Project panned as ‘grifters’ after report founders looking to launch media empire

The anti-Trump PAC The Lincoln Project was mocked on social media Tuesday after it was reported that the group is pursuing plans to develop a media empire following the 2020 election.

The Lincoln Project, which was founded in 2019 by an outspoken group of “Never Trump” Republicans, has become wildly popular among liberals on cable news for its viral ads attacking President Trump, garnering 2.6 million Twitter followers in the process.

However, a new report from Axios indicates ambitions beyond removing the president from office.

“The group is in talks with the United Talent Agency (UTA) to help build out Lincoln Media and is weighing offers from different television studios, podcast networks and book publishers,” Axios reported.

THE LINCOLN PROJECT CALLED OUT FOR REPEATEDLY PLAGIARIZING OTHER PEOPLE’S TWEETS

The Lincoln Project, which has already launched a podcast and the LPTV channel that streams on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook, is also developing a film and pursuing a “‘House of Cards’-like fiction series,” hoping to replicate the success of Obama alum-run Crooked Media, according to Axios.

The report received bipartisan criticism on social media.

“One of the most impressively successful grifts in US politics in years: a bunch of failed, washed-up, discredited GOP lifers — many responsible for some of the worst sleaze of the Bush/Cheney era — re-branded themselves as #Resistance liberals and made themselves rich off them,” The Intercept editor Glenn Greenwald reacted.

“At some point, you’ve gotta respect the grift: Disgraced Bush admin neocons, whose influence within the GOP had eroded with each passing year of the Iraq War, managed to reinvent themselves on social media and become heroes to the libs by attacking the world they helped build,” progressive journalist Walker Bragman similarly tweeted.

RICK WILSON, THE LINCOLN PROJECT PORTRAYED AS ‘GRIFTERS’ DURING INTERVIEW ON COLBERT ANIMATED NEWS SHOW

“Wait until they find out after the election that Democrats hate them just as much as Republicans do,” former McConnell aide and “Ruthless” podcast co-host Josh Holmes wrote.

“Warmongers at lincoln project pull off their first successful regime change,” Daily Caller’s Logan Hall quipped.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Among the founders of the anti-Trump PAC are ex-GOP operatives Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and conservative lawyer George Conway.