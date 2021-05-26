The LZ Rainelle WV Veterans Reunion Returns For 2021.

Listen to Warren Ellison’s interview with LZ Rainelle Veterans Reunion Chair Molisha Samples.

A Memorial Day Weekend tradition returns to the town of Rainelle this year. After most activities were postponed last year to the Covid-19 pandemic, the LZ Rainelle WV Veterans’ Reunion returns for May 27th thru May 31st.

The reunion began almost by accident. On May 26th, 1988, several motorcycle riders, part of a group of veterans traveling to Washington DC, were riding on US Route 60 thru the town of Rainelle. To their surprise, they were met by residents, including school children, who waved at them and showed their support. Since then, veterans participating in Rolling Thunder and the Run To The Wall return to Rainelle, stopping at the Elementary School to be greeted by students and adults alike.

The 2021 Run For The Wall has been postponed again this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In its place, the Remember Our Fallen Ride 2021 will arrive in Rainelle on Thursday, May 27th around Noon. Veterans headed to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington DC will be escorted thru town as residents line the sidewalks and lawns to cheer them on.

The Mountaineer Veterans Garden Of Honor will be on display now thru May 31st on the hillside in front of the Rainelle Medical Center. Over 11,000 American Flags are displayed in memory of each West Virginia Soldier killed in action. A candlelight ceremony will be held there May 28th at 7:30pm, with remarks from Task Force Omega and the Gold Star Mothers and Fathers of West Virginia.

Other activities include dinner at the Rainelle Moose Lodge Thursday and Friday; the annual Murbles Tournament at Rainelle Elementary School Friday and Saturday; a parade thru Rainelle starting at noon Saturday; concerts with Thomas Taylor Friday Night at 7:00pm and the Carpenter Ants and Larry Groce Saturday Night at 7:00pm; and morning worship at the Ponderosa Lodge Sunday Morning at 9am. On Tuesday, June 1st, flags will be removed from the Mountaineer Veterans Garden of Honor and donated to organizations, groups, clubs and individuals to place on veterans’ graves.

For more information about the LZ Rainelle WV Veterans’ Reunion, visit www.lzrainelle.org or www.facebook.com/lzrainelle.