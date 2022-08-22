 The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) will offer free, confidential black lung screenings to coal miners August 22-23 in Naoma, West Virginia.

Screenings will be provided through the NIOSH mobile testing unit at the Performance Mine Rescue Station in Naoma. Call 1-888-480-4042 to schedule an appointment.

The screenings provide early detection of black lung disease, a serious but preventable disease in coal miners caused by breathing coal mine dust. Participation provides coal miners with a free health screening and a confidential report on their lung health.

Screening will take approximately 15 minutes and will include:

A work history and respiratory questionnaire

A chest x-ray

Blood pressure screening



All coal miners—current, former, underground, surface, and those under contract—are invited to participate. Each miner will be provided their results which, by law, are confidential.

“Black lung disease can occur in miners who work in mines of all sizes,” said NIOSH Director John Howard, M.D. “Early detection of black lung disease allows underground, surface and contract miners to take the steps needed to keep it from progressing to severe lung disease.”

What: Free, confidential black lung screenings

When: Monday, August 22 and Tuesday, August 23

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Performance Mine Rescue Station

130 Frontier Street, Naoma, WV 25140