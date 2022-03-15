The Phoenix Benefit- Rebuilding Beckley Pride After the November Fire

Beckley Pride, in partnership with community advocates led by Michelle Morris, is hosting The Phoenix Benefit at the Beckley Art Center on March 19 from 6pm-9pm to help Beckley Pride rebuild after the devasting U-Haul fire last November.

Michelle Morris states, “When I learned that Beckley Pride lost everything in the huge fire at the storage facility, I did not want them to feel defeated. I wanted them to continue the hard work that they have done in this community. Beckley Pride needed our help more than ever, and I wanted to help make a difference.”

President of Beckley Pride, Christina Baisden states, “We were in a panic when we heard the news about the U-Haul storage being on fire. I drove down to the sight where fire fighters were working diligently to contain the fire. As I was driving there, I began praying the fire hadn’t reached our unit. When I saw the blaze, I knew it was going to be a complete loss for Beckley Pride. I couldn’t do anything but cry. Everything we had worked so hard to attain since we began our community work was gone. I can’t put into words how devastating that has been for all our board members and the community.

A lot of people lost very personal items that day, and my heart goes out to those people who share in our grief. We are very grateful to partner with Michelle Morris on this event. There are people who rely on us, and this benefit will significantly help our outreach.”

The Phoenix Benefit tickets are on sale online on Eventbrite. This is a 21 and over event. The ticket price includes dinner, drinks, live entertainment, a live auction, and raffles throughout the night. The auction will include items made by local artisans and craftsmen, as well as items generously donated by local businesses. It will be a great time for a great cause.