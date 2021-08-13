The Pink Pig Is Coming To Beckley.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Members of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce helped cut the ribbon Thursday on the Pink Pig, a barbeque restaurant located at the corner of South Kanawha Street and Johnstown Road in Beckley. Owner Fred Dolin opened the original location in Fayetteville last year and it’s been a big success. A second location recently opened in Huntington.

The Pink Pig serves pulled pork, brisket and ribs, as well as a mac and cheese brisket burrito, Cheerwine jalapeno poppers and smoked chocolate chip cookies, as well as soft drinks served in glass bottles. They also do catering and will feature live music on the weekends.

The Pink Pig opens to the public on Saturday, August 14th. Hours are Tuesday thru Thursday from 11am to 8pm, Friday and Saturday 11am to 9pm and Sunday from Noon to 6pm.