The Pound Retreats After Historic Election, And A Look At FXB – Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXB)

In June 2016, British voters narrowly approved a referendum to exit the European Union. The polls going into the vote indicated that the UK would remain. The Prime Minister at the time, David Cameron, supported staying within the union together with the other members on the continent.

The results of the June 2016 referendum came as a shock. The Prime Minister resigned and handed the government over to Theresa May, who spent more than three years negotiating with the leadership of the European Union and her Parliament to fulfill the will of the British people. Her failure led to another resignation in September. Boris Johnson, an advocate of Brexit and former Mayor of London and Foreign Secretary under Prime Minister May, took over. Without a significant majority in the Parliament, it became impossible for the new Prime Minister to deliver on his pledge. He had promised to take the UK out of the EU with or without a deal on Brexit by the October 31, 2019 deadline, but failed. However, a general election on December 12 settled the matter, giving the new Prime Minister a lot more power and ability to divorce from the union finally.

The Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust ETF (FXB) replicates the price action in the pound versus the US dollar currency pair.

A second referendum on Brexit briefly lifted the British currency

On December 12, the election results from the United Kingdom gave the Prime Minister a vote of confidence, as it provided for a significant majority. While the voters selected their members of the Parliament, the votes for Johnson’s Conservative Party paved the way for his Brexit deal with the leadership of the European Union. Therefore, the contest serves as a second referendum, and the results were more convincing than the first back in 2016. While the 2016 referendum was close, voters told their leaders they were tired with inaction and that need to, as the British are fond of saying, finally “get on with it.”

On the day following the election, the pound rallied versus both the dollar and the euro currency.

The daily chart of the pound versus the US dollar currency pair highlighted that the price relationship rose to a high of $1.3548 on the March futures contract. The last time it traded at that level was back in May 2018. The pound ran into selling at the highs and was trading at just over the $1.30 level on December 24. From a technical perspective, price momentum and relative strength indicators declined below a neutral reading and were heading for oversold conditions at the end of last week. Daily historical price volatility rose from under 5% in mid-December to 11% on Tuesday. The total number of open long and short positions in the futures market declined from 278,609 contracts on December 16 to 207,172 contracts at the end of last week, a drop of 25.6%. Falling open interest and declining price are not typically a validation of a bearish trend in a futures market. Meanwhile, the open interest metric fell as December contracts rolled to March, and the speculative risk positions from the election exited the market.

When it comes to the euro, the pound briefly rallied to the 1.20 level, the highest since the 2016 referendum. By Christmas Eve, the pound versus the euro currency pair fell back to the 1.1657 level.

The Prime Minister’s victory paves the way

The new deadline for Brexit is at the end of January. Deadlines had been a moving target for the divorce from the UK, but the election makes a vote in the Parliament to approve the Prime Minister’s proposal a formality.

After more than three and half years, Brexit will finally fulfill the will of the British people.

The pound and markets have calmed, as the leading fear was an exit without any deal. However, Boris Johnson and the EU leadership negotiated a solution to the sticky issue of the Irish border. A dual customs zone was a compromise that both sides accepted. Meanwhile, the UK will now set out negotiating new trade agreements with its old partners in the union, as well as with other nations around the globe, including the United States. Those agreements will be crucial when it comes to the future of the UK economy. While Prime Minister Johnson will steer the political future of his nation, a new leader at the Bank of England will have his hands on the economy.

New chief at the Bank of England

The Bank of England sets the official interest rate for the UK. The “Old Lady of Threadneedle Street” supervises the financial system, ensuring stability and liquidity. The nickname comes from a James Gillray cartoon published in 1797. The central bank acts as the government’s bank and is a lender of last resort in times of financial crisis. It issues banknotes, while the Royal Mint issues coins. The Bank of England is the custodian of the UK’s gold reserves as well as those of other central banks that diversify geopolitical risk by leaving their gold bars in the central bank’s vaults in the United Kingdom.

Andrew Bailey is currently the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, the agency that serves as a regulatory watchdog. He has spent almost all of his career at the Bank of England, which he joined in 1985. On March 16, 2020, he will become the 121st governor of the Bank of England for an eight-year term. Mr. Bailey will replace Mark Carney, the current governor.

Mr. Bailey will take over at a critical time for the UK economy as it exits the EU and forges an independent path.

Inflation beats expectations, and Scotland could be an issue

Like the US, the target rate for inflation in the UK is at 2%. Last week, the market had expected the Bank of England data to report a 1.4% inflation rate, but the number came in slightly higher at 1.5%, with core inflation steady at 1.7%. While the inflation data came in higher than expectations, a rate cut is still not out of the question over the coming months. The political path for Brexit could be in place after the election. However, the economic ramifications of the divorce could still create uncertainty that weighs on the UK economy and creates an environment where lower rates are appropriate. Moreover, the trend of falling rates around the world would make it difficult for the central bank to increase rates or even keep them at the same level in 2020.

On the political front, the election on December 12 also was a victory for the Scottish National Party, which could set the stage for a renewed independence move. Scotland was in favor of remaining within the EU. From a political perspective, the election strengthens the case for independence. When it comes to economics, Scotland depends on oil revenues. When the price of crude oil was north of $100 per barrel, the Scottish economy could operate as an independent nation and member of the EU. With Brent North Sea crude oil at around $67 per barrel, the funding from the UK makes separation more of a challenge for the Scottish National Party and its leader, Nicola Sturgeon. However, political wrangling between Prime Minister Johnson and the SNP leader is likely to be a highlight in the coming months and years. Ms. Sturgeon will likely push for a Scottish referendum on independence, which Johnson opposes.

The pound is a buy on dips

I continue to believe that any weakness in the British pound over the coming weeks will be a buying opportunity. The issue that weighed most heavily on the currency was the potential for a hard Brexit with no deal with the European Union. With that off the table, the pound should find support even as the UK faces economic challenges with the separation and new trade deals and the Scottish movement for independence.

The most direct route for a risk position in the British pound versus the US dollar is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange or futures markets. However, FXV provides an alternative. The fund summary for FXB states:

“The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling.” Source: Yahoo Finance

FXB has net assets of $163.04 million, trades an average of 92,515 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The March British pound versus US dollar futures contract appreciated from $1.2265 in early October to a high of $1.3548 on December 13, a move of 10.46%.

Over the same period, FXB rose from $118.30 to $129.57, or 9.53%. The futures trade around the clock, while FXB only trades during hours when the US stock market is open for business. The high in the pound on December 13 came before the opening of the US markets.

The pound pulled back after its initial reaction to the election that paves the way for a Brexit with a deal. While the road may be bumpy, I continue to favor buying dips in the pound over the coming weeks and months and taking profits on rallies at new highs.

