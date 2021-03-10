THE RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING TO HIRE.

BY WARREN ELLISON.

3/10/21

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) Considering a career in law enforcement? The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a few good men and women to join their ranks. Those interested should be between 18 and 45 years of age and have a high school diploma or GED. Applications are available at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office on Eisenhower Drive and at the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office. Applications must be turned in at the Clerk’s Office no later than close of business on Friday, March 19th. Applicants must also pass a written exam and a physical fitness test and undergo a complete background investigation.

Justin Hensley has been a Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputy for a little more than a month. The Raleigh County native wants to use the skills and experience he gained in the Air Force to help people in his community. He’s undergone 40 hours of range time and will soon attend the State Police Academy. Hensley hopes to serve in the detective bureau after doing his time on road patrol.



Christine Schack is a 6 and a half year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department. She moved to Beckley from South Florida and took criminal justice classes in college. She joined the sheriff’s department on the advice of a neighbor, who was also a deputy. She recently returned to road patrol after serving in the detective bureau. She says her time as a detective will make her better as a road patrol officer, since she knows the questions she needs to ask when she responds to a crime scene.

Robert Robinson, another long time sheriff’s deputy, moved in the opposite direction from Schack. He’s now in the detective bureau after serving on road patrol. Law enforcement runs in the family for Robinson – his uncle Marvin was a long time member of the Beckley Police Department. Robert Robinson says that, in his years with the Sheriff’s Department, he’s seen things the normal citizen doesn’t know about. Nonetheless, it’s an exciting job, and anyone who is driven or who feels they want to be in law enforcement should give it a try.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office will soon be moving to new headquarters. The Raleigh County Commission recently awarded a contract to Radford and Radford to build the new facility, which will be located behind the Division Of Motor Vehicles on Pinecrest Drive. Construction is expected to begin later this month. For more information about the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, visit https://raleighcountysheriff.com or https://www.facebook.com/raleighcountysheriffsoffice

