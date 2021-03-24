THE RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WILL SOON HAVE A NEW HOME.

3/23/2021

BY WARREN ELLISON

Ground was broken Tuesday for the new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters. The 10 million dollar facility will be built in the Pinecrest Industrial Park, near the East Beckley Bypass. Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver says they’ve been planning the project for several years.

This will be the first time the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department has had its own headquarters. Previously, the department had been located at the Raleigh County Courthouse and later at the old WV State Police Detachment on Eisenhower Drive. Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter says his department has needed a new headquarters for a long time.

The new headquarters is designed by Silling Architects of Charleston and will be built by Radford and Radford of Beckley. Tolliver says the new facility will be state-of-the-art.

The new facility is located on Ned Payne Drive, near the Dr. Pepper Bottling Plant and the Division of Motor Vehicles Beckley Regional Office. Sheriff Van Meter says it’s the perfect location.

Construction on the 10 million dollar facility will begin almost immediately and is expected to be completed in a year and a half. The old Sheriff’s Department Headquarters on Eisenhower Drive will become the new home of the Raleigh County Veterans Museum.

WWNR News/Talk 620 AM 101.1 FM

A Southern Communications Station

All Rights Reserved 2021

Email us here