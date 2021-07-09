The Redistricting process begins with Public Hearings – 2 in Southern WV.

CHARLESTON, WV.-(WWNR) —A reduction of state population according to the latest US Census is forcing the state to redraw the lines of representation. West Virginia lost 1 of its 3 house seats because of the report. Two of 12 of the Redistricting Public Hearings have been scheduled in Southern WV. The first on August 3rd at Tamarack in Beckley. The other August 4th at the Summersville Convention Center. All Hearings are from 6- 8 PM and open to the public.

The West Virginia Constitution requires Congressional and Legislative boundary lines to be drawn every 10 years utilizing U.S. Census data to indicate changes in population. Despite Census delays at the federal level, public hearings throughout the state will allow residents to weigh in on the process.

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Redistricting will host 12 in-person public hearings and three virtual public hearings, with each taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. House Rule 84 governs public hearings and allows the Joint Committee on Redistricting Chairmen to limit the time allowed for public comments at each hearing based on total number of participants. Senate rules govern standing committees and will be followed in the actions and proceedings of this committee as applicable.

Hearings are scheduled for the following dates and locations, and are subject to change:

July 27: Putnam County Judicial Building

12093 Winfield Road Winfield, WV 25213

July 29: Chief Logan State Park

376 Little Buffalo Creek Rd, Logan, WV 25601

Aug. 3: Tamarack

1 Tamarack Park, Beckley, WV 25801

Aug. 4: Summersville Arena & Conference Center

3 Armory Way, Summersville, WV 26651

Aug. 10: Stonewall Resort State Park

149 State Park Trail, Roanoke, WV 26447

Aug. 12: Morgantown (specific location to be announced at a later date)

Aug. 17: Martinsburg (specific location to be announced at a later date)

Aug. 18: Keyser VFD Station 2

1550 Cornell St Keyser WV 26726

Aug. 24: Wheeling (specific location to be announced at a later date)

Aug. 26: Cabell County Courthouse

750 5th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701

Sept. 9: The Culture Center, Building 9, Capitol Complex

1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25305

Sept. 16: Judge Donald F. Black Courthouse Annex

317 Market St, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Dates for three virtual public hearings will be announced separately.

The 2018 House Bill 4002 requires West Virginia to join the vast majority of other states electing Delegates from single-member districts for the first time in this cycle. The current 100 Delegates come from 67 districts, with 22 members elected from 11 two-member districts, 18 legislators elected from six three-member districts, eight legislators elected from two four-member districts and five legislators elected from a five-member district. Once the initial plans are completed by the Joint Committee on Redistricting, the House and Senate will generate the necessary reports and maps to draft a Redistricting Bill.

Resources, news and updates about the redistricting process can be found at https://www.wvlegislature.gov/redistricting.cfm.