The Salvation Army Receives Funding For Its New Building In Beckley.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) After nearly 90 years at its old location on South Fayette Street, the Salvation Army of Beckley is ready to move. Work is expected to begin soon on a new facility, to be located on the site of the old John Eye store, on Robert C Byrd Drive in Beckley. The building is expected to cost $4 million, with an additional $2 million for operation and furnishings; so far, the Salvation Army has raised $3.5 million. On Friday, it received a check for $15,000 from the Raleigh County Commission.

The new building will house the Salvation Army’s offices and chapel, and will include a fellowship hall, commercial kitchen and large food pantry. The biggest addition will be a gymnasium that will serve as a community center, with afterschool programs, basketball, volleyball and a walking track. It could also be used as a warming shelter during the wintertime. The new facility will be used for social services, where people can come in for food, rental or utility assistance.

Bids for the building should be in by November 15th, with construction scheduled to begin in late November or early December. The new Salvation Army facility is expected to be completed in May of 2023.