Charleston, WV-The Senate advanced two bills during Tuesday morning’s floor session.

Senate Bill 83, authorizing tactical medical professionals to carry firearms, was read a second time today and is set to be voted on tomorrow.

Senate Bill 74, which would provide for substantial deference to the State Superintendent’s interpretations of school laws, was read a first time today and is on track or a vote Thursday.

Senate Bills 250-271 were introduced today.

Also on Tuesday, the Senate adopted Senate Resolution 6, congratulating WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins on his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Senate resolutions 7 and 8 were also adopted, commemorating Jan. 17, 2023 as Girl Scouts Day and Tucker County Day respectively.