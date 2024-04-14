The Southern West Virginia Home Builders Association Holds Its Annual Home And Leisure Show.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – The Southern West Virginia Home Builders Association held its annual Home And Leisure Show Friday and Saturday at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. It was a chance for businesses to display their goods and services and for people to get ideas about home improvement, yard work and enjoying the great outdoors.

“We do this once a year,” said Jason Reger, President of the SWBHBA. “It gives a chance for contractors, vendors, suppliers a chance to show off their products and services that they’re able to offer to the public. Anybody looking to do remodel, new construction updates, any repair work that may be done after these storms that we’ve had the past couple of weeks.”

“We have some roofing companies here. We have shingles suppliers. We have metal suppliers as well as siding, gutter work, anything. So we’ve had pretty much a gauntlet of anything that you would need for your house is you can find here.”

Southern Communications gave people a chance to spin its Wheel Of Winning for prizes and Grand Home Furnishings gave away a Queen Matress set valued at $999.

For the kids, there was a bounce house, face painting by Dezi’s Doodles, and a visit from Spiderman. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office also had its hound dog, Scio, and its german shepherd, Leo. And kids could pet and feed the animals at the Little Critters Petting Zoo.

“It’s a nice event to do indoors,” said Little Critters owner Coy Shupe. “You don’t have to worry about the weather. So it actually works out very well.”

“We brought one of our llamas. We brought two of our miniature donkeys. We also brought Mama and two of her baby sheep, pygmy goats, a little bit of everything.”

The 2024 Home and Leisure Show was sponsored by 84 Lumber, City National Bank, Sleep Outfitters, Window World Of Beckley and U.S. Bank.