The Southern West Virginia Home Builders Association Hosts Its Fifth Annual Golf Outing.

Beaver, WV – (WWNR) – A shotgun start kicked off the 5th annual Southern West Virginia Home Builders Association Golf Outing on Friday.

More than 30 teams consisting of four players each took to the links of the Grandview Country Club in the morning and afternoon to play golf and to raise money for local charities.

“We partnered this year with Raleigh County Community In Schools and the United Way,” said Jason Reger, President of the SWVHBA. “It benefits them as well our scholarship fund for any of our members and their children to attend secondary education here thru a trade school or college or anything to continue their education.”

“This is our fifth year at Grandview. It keeps getting bigger and bettter every year. The weather’s cooperated awesome for us this year so we’re out enjoying the day.”

Breakfast was provided by the Corner Gas and Grill, lunch by Papa John’s Pizza and dinner by the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

With many volunteers working the event and many charitable donations made by businesses in the area, the golf tournament is full of people who are willing to do what they can for a good cause.

“It’s a great tournament, it’s been going on for a long time and we’re really happy to be a part of it again this year,” said Joe Sulesky of Centec Engineering, one of the sponsors of this year’s tournament.

“It’s just a great community event with a lot of great people here, it’s a great cause. And they put on just a super tournament out here. It’s good publicity to be a sponsor and it’s great community involvement and we really enjoy it every year.”

The top teams in this year’s tournament were recognized, and there was also a fifty-fifty drawing and raffle prizes. Registration is already underway for next year’s tournament.