The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Visits The Tamarack Marketplace.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Christmas came early to the Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley on Tuesday.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree made a special stop at the Best Of West Virginia on its journey to Washington D.C. The 63 foot Norway Spruce comes from the Monongahela National Forest.

“This tree came from the Laurel Fork Campground in Monongahela in the Greenbrier District of Randolph County,” said Tina White, Public Affairs Specialist for the Monongahela National Forest. “It’s decorated for the holidays, so we have to keep part of the tree enclosed to have it safe for the traveling, but we have plexiglass here at the top of the tree and it’s decorated with some of the beautiful ornaments that we got from the children of West Virginia, the Shawnee tribe, and other contributors here to their ornament project.”

Attendees got the chance to have their pictures taken with the Christmas Tree and to sign the banner on the tractor trailer taking it to Washington D.C. There was also music provided by the Woodrow Wilson High School Marching Band, a hot chocolate station and the Salvation Army’s Winter Coat Drive.

It’s the third time that a tree from West Virginia has been chosen for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

“It’s just so special as a West Virginian myself,” said White. “This is so important and I think it just gives you a real sense of pride to think that this is coming from our state. So when people go to the U. S. Capitol in Washington, they’ll look at it and they’ll think about West Virginia and all the wonderful folks we have here.”

The tree will make several more stops in West Virginia before it arrives at the U.S. Capitol on November 17th.