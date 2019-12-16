46.2 F
‘The View’ gets heated as Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain: ‘Girl, please stop talking’

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg shut down Meghan McCain over impeachment on Monday, telling her colleague to “stop talking” during a heated conversation.

The ABC News panel was in the midst of a segment about the potential impeachment of President Trump when McCain repeatedly clashed with her “View” co-hosts. At one point, Goldberg tried to move the conversation along but McCain attempted to continue making her point.

“Girl, please stop talking. Please stop talking right now,” a noticeably agitated Goldberg shouted.

“No problem,” McCain shot back. “I won’t talk for the rest of this show. No problem.”

Goldberg responded, “I’m OK with that.”

The crowd gasped as Goldberg lectured the show’s conservative voice.

“If you’re going to behave like this,” Goldberg said as McCain interrupted with, “I’m not behaving like anything.”

Goldberg told McCain she was “talking over” fellow co-hosts before abruptly cutting to a commercial break.

When the show returned from the break, the conversation was shifted to the debate over Hallmark Channel apologizing for initially pulling an ad featuring a same-sex marriage. McCain remained silent throughout the conversation, not uttering a word during the segment.

After another commercial break, actor Robert De Niro joined the program and McCain eventually broke her pledge of silence when the “The Irishman” star evoked her father, late Sen. John McCain.

“[Trump] is deeply emasculated by my father’s legacy and he can’t take it,” she said.

McCain took to Twitter following the show, vowing she will not be “quiet.”



