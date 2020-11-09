‘The View’ host Whoopi Goldberg blasts Trump and his supporters for alleging voter fraud: ‘Suck it up!’

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg urged Trump supporters to “suck it up” and accept the results of the 2020 presidential election despite President Trump alleging voting irregularities and fraud in multiple states.

“I want to say to all those people who don’t believe that Americans actually got out and voted. Let me say this to you. When you-know-who was elected four years ago, Hillary Clinton didn’t say, ‘Hey wait a minute, this doesn’t feel right. Stop the count,’” Goldberg said. “She didn’t say any of that, so all of you, suck it up! Suck it up like we sucked it up.”

Democratic nominee Joe Biden became president-elect on Saturday when multiple news outlets called the race when he surpassed the 270-electoral-vote threshold with projected victories in Nevada and Pennsylvania. Many Trump supporters have defended the claims of fraud, but critics are quick to point out that his legal team has yet to produce significant evidence to back up its claims.

“If you’re not sure you’re comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did. Find things and then take it to the law. If the law says its something to look at, look at it, but from now on, suck it up,” she continued. “Grow the pair for [Trump] that he can’t grow for himself because this is ridiculous. You’re not sure that he won? You’re bringing into question all these Americans who voted legally, came out and stood and voted. How dare you question it?”

Joy Behar then dismissed any notion of voter fraud because she feels Democrats would have also taken control of the Senate if they planned on cheating.

“If we were going to cheat, if there was gonna be any kind of fraud, why not do it in the Senate also? Why just the presidency? Might as well take the whole enchilada,” Behar said. “It’s completely illogical right there.”

Behar went on to claim it would have been “the end of democracy” if Trump won reelection.

“I am not exaggerating, I believe in truth. He started out lying and he would just continue for another four years,” she said.

Fox News’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.