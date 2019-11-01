40.4 F
Beckley
Thursday, October 31, 2019

The Warriors are scoffing at tanking, for now

By WWNR
The idea of the Golden State Warriors tanking was unfathomable in June.

They might have lost Klay Thompson to a knee injury and Kevin Durant to a ruptured Achilles tendon, but they were still the Warriors. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, Steve Kerr, Bob Myers. The championship DNA was still there.

By the end of the summer, though, Durant was in Brooklyn, Iguodala was somewhere between Memphis and purgatory, and Livingston had retired. Curry, Green, Kerr and Myers were trying to learn all the new names and faces of the young players who would be joining them at their new home in San Francisco.

Words like “reload” and “reset” were casually tossed around by Warriors players and staffers. Maybe they’d be a 7- or 8-seed in the playoffs, instead of No. 1 or No. 2.

Even when the team began this season by getting blown out by the LA Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder in its first two games, it still seemed a bit rash to suggest they’d miss the playoffs altogether.



