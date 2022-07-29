THE WIZARD OF OZ COMES TO THEATRE WEST VIRGINIA

~The musical opens at the Grandview this Friday, July 29th, and runs through Saturday, August 6th~

Grandview, WV -The most beloved musical of all time, The Wizard of Oz, opens at Theatre West Virginia this Friday, July 29th, with performances through Saturday, August 6th, at the beautiful Cliffside Amphitheater in Grandview, part of the New River National Park and Preserve near Beckley, West Virginia.

The fan-favorite musical comes to Beckley as Dorothy and her friends tunefully trot down the yellow brick road in this clever retelling of the classic.

Based on L Frank Baum’s novel, The Wizard of Oz is an enchanting revision of the all-time classic film that uses songs from the film and has new songs and additional music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice.

Theatre West Virginia will wrap up its 2022 Summer season with this musical that has entertained audiences for decades.

All Theatre West Virginia summer productions will take place in the beautiful 1,200-seat Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview in America’s newest National Park, The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, near Beckley, West Virginia. Most performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with live pre-show music before each show.

Tickets are available for all performances online or by calling 304-256-6800, or you can visit the Cliffside Amphitheatre Box Office one hour before each show. For group rates or more information, contact Theatre West Virginia at 304-256-6800.