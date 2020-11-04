The Worse It Gets For The Economy, The Better For Stocks

Introduction

With most of the European countries entering a new round of lockdown, which is expected to last four weeks but could easily be pushed to mid-December, fundamentals have started to deteriorate and equities have been struggling to reach new highs in the past two months. Figure 1 shows that after a spectacular recovery between March and September, which was mainly driven by the drastic rise in the mega-cap growth stocks, the SP500 has been ranging 3,200 and 3,600 in the past two months and was down nearly 9 percent in the last two weeks of October as we were approaching the US elections (figure 1).

We have previously warned that the uncertainty associated to the elections combined with the new rounds of lockdown was going to weigh on risky assets and therefore weaken economic fundamentals in the last few months of 2020, but as market skeptics always say: ‘never underestimate the power of central banks’. Hence, this raises the following question: despite all the negative forces that should lead to lower equity prices in the short run, should investors constantly buy the dip as central banks will do ‘whatever they can’ to avoid a significant selloff in markets?

Central banks have become ‘anti-selloff’ bodies

Figure 1 shows the evolution of the balance sheet of the top 5 central banks (Fed, ECB, BoJ, BoE and PBoC) in the past two decades. We can notice that between January 2008 and the beginning of 2020, central banks’ assets grew by a steady pace of USD 1.25 trillion per year, totaling an increase of USD 15tr in 12 years. This year, assets are up over USD 7.5tr as central banks’ immediate response to ‘rescue’ the economy was to add more liquidity into the market, which resulted in a massive rebound in stocks. Hence, with the soft/hard restrictions expected to last for another 18 to 24 months, economies will constantly rely on governments’ assistance, which implies a constant increase in central banks’ assets until at least the summer of 2022. This should be strongly positive for assets with ‘limited supply’ such as gold, silver and to a further extent Bitcoin. But what does it mean for stocks?

Bad news is good news

It seems that the new normal – central banks financing the excessive government expenditure – could also lead to a constant increase in US equities in the coming year, as more liquidity will simply lead to higher asset prices as it has been the case in the US for the past 12 years. Since central banks have become ‘anti-selloff’ bodies in the past cycle and cannot afford a collapse in the equity (and bond) market, extreme bad news will turn out to be positive for stocks as investors will be expecting more QE from policymakers.

We saw also that the recovery in fundamentals has been mainly associated to the recovery in stocks and that the two 8-10 percent recent consolidations led to a constant deterioration in economic surprises indexes (figure 3).

What is the endgame?

In the past cycle, a lot of investors have criticized policymakers’ action as they considered that it has been one of the major drivers of the significant rise in wealth inequalities. For instance, figure 4 (left frame) shows the radical rise in US inequalities between the top 40% and the bottom 20% in the past cycle as people with higher income are much likely to invest in the stock market than lower-income earners.

However, we saw interests to buy stocks during the COVID-19 selloff grew massively as individuals saw a buy-on-dip opportunity for the long run as they would expect equities to continue to trend in the medium to long term. Figure 4 (right frame) shows that the Google search ‘buy stock’ surged in March, which is indicative that people are rushing to buy the dips each time market corrects.

Buy the dip for now

Even though there is still a lot of uncertainty associated to a range of macro events such as Brexit or political risk in Europe, we know that governments and central banks will have to assist economies in order to avoid a massive rise in social unrest, which should therefore limit the downside risks in assets and support US equities in the coming months. Hence, it seems that any significant bear consolidation in the near to medium term should be seen as a good opportunity to buy the dip.

