The WV Wine Festival Returns To Daniel Vineyards.

Crab Orchard, WV – (WWNR) – The wine flowed again at Daniel Vineyards on Saturday as it hosted the 22nd annual WV Wine Festival. The event was cancelled last year and delayed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Moving the festival from June to August allowed it to be part of the Appalachian Festival, which runs thru August 28th in Beckley.

Attendees were able to sample wines from Daniel Vineyards, as well as the Forks Of Cheat Winery from Morgantown, Kirkwood Winery from Summersville and West-Whitehill Winery from Moorefield. There were also food vendors, craft vendors and music from the Untrained Professionals and others.

Among the wines people got a chance to taste and buy were Daniel Vineyard’s new “Sweet R & B”, a combination of its Blackberry, Raspberry and White wines.

As well as the WV Wine Festival, Daniel Vineyards hosts weddings, reunions and other events, as well as food and wine pairings and tours of its vineyards. For more information, visit danielvineyards.com or www.facebook.com/daniel.vineyards.