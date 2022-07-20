Advertisement

THEATRE WEST VIRGINIA CANCELS ROCKET BOYS PERFORMANCES FROM JULY 19TH THROUGH JULY 21ST

Due to a number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Theatre West Virginia Board of Directors has decided to 

Cancel Rocket Boys Performances for the following dates: 

  • TUE 7/19 Rocket Boys the Musical
  • WED 7/20 Rocket Boys the Musical
  • THUR 7/21Rocket Boys the Musical

Theatre West Virginia Executive Board will determine the best course of action for the remaining season, including the final Rocket Boys Performances on FRI 7/22 & SAT, 7/23, and the remaining Wizard of Oz.

The health and safety of the Theatre West Virginia Team will remain this season’s highest priority. 

