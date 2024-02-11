Theatre West Virginia holds auditions for outdoor dramas Feb. 22-24

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Theatre West Virginia will hold auditions for the casts of the 2024 outdoor dramas at Grandview February 22-24, virtually and in person.

According to organization president Gayle Oaks, actors, singers, and dancers must arrange audition appointments between 7 and 9 p.m. February 22 and 23 and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. February 24.

All applicants must include up to five minutes of contemporary monologues and up to three minutes of any song from Footloose, which will be performed. Dancers must include a dance reel.

Actors and singers must prepare two contrasting monologues and up to five minutes of performance for the audition.

Singers must send vocal auditions prepared from any song from the musical Footloose by email or a link before the in-person audition to theatrewestvirginiacasting@gmail.com.

All auditions will be recorded, and all applicants must bring or email a photograph and resume.

Virtual applicants must send a photo, resume, audition reels, and links to theatrewestvirginiacasting@gmail.com. In-person auditions will be held at the PawPaw Tree at 715 North Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801.

Since 1961, Theatre West Virginia has gained world renown for producing summer outdoor dramas at the Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview, now part of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

The story of the state’s tumultuous birth, “Honey in the Rock,” was first performed in 1961 at the open-air theater, designed specifically for summer stock performances near the park’s panoramic Grandview overlook.

The historical drama “Hatfield & McCoys” debuted on the stage at Grandview in 1970, and together, the two performances became leading tourist attractions in southern West Virginia.

“Honey in the Rock” will be performed on June 18, 20, 22, 26, 28, and 30.

“Hatfield & McCoys” will be performed on June 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, and 29.

“Footloose,” a non-historic musical tale of teens who attempt to overturn a ban on dancing in their small town, will be performed on July 11-14, 16-21, and 23-28.