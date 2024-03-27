Theatre West Virginia hosts inaugural spring talent fair for artists



BECKLEY, W.Va. — Officials at Theatre West Virginia are inviting artists of all ages and levels of

experience to attend its inaugural Artists-for-Artists Spring Talent Fair, a fundraiser for the organization

and a catalyist for employment in the arts in West Virginia.

Scheduled for Friday, April 5, in downtown Beckley, the event will include a 10 a.m.-2 p.m. visual arts

workshop in the gazebo at Word Park and a 6-10 p.m. family-friendly open mic night at the Raleigh

Playhouse.

A $5 per person charge for attendance will go to the support of the Beckley-based theater company,

which since 1961 has produced historical outdoor dramas at the Cliffside Ampthitheater at Grandview,

now part of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

According to Nick Yurick, a coordinator for the event, the organization hopes to help artists of all

traditions, not only performance, to work together to build their influence in the community and support

for their mutual endeavors.

“Beckley and southern West Virginia has given to us, and this is an opportunity for us to give back,”

Yurick said, acknowledging the years of patronage that have supported arts initiatives and organizations

such as Theatre West Virginia.

Yurick said funds raised will go directly to the organization’s efforts to create work opportunities for up-

and-coming artists through the outdoor dramas and other performances.

“This event will be the launching point for Artists for Artists Initiative, a series of fundraisers with the goal

of funding career opportunities for local artists and for guest artists to take part in our vibrant arts scene,”

he said.

“As one of the area’s longest-standing arts organizations, we feel it is our duty to cultivate opportunities

for homegrown talents here in southern West Virginia while also fostering fellowship with those in the

global artistic community.”

Returning to its roots in presenting state history, this year, the theater is welcoming back the outdoor

drama “Honey in the Rock,” the story of the birth of West Virginia, accompanied by the drama “Hatfields

and McCoys.”

For more information, visit TheatreWestVirginia.org or call 304-256-6800.