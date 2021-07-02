THEATRE WEST VIRGINIA IS BACK IN ACTION FOR THE 2021 SUMMER SEASON

~Alice, Honey, Tarzan, Romeo, Juliet, Murphy and Motown!~



Grandview, WV – (WWNR) It is a new season at Theatre West Virginia after having to remain dark for the 2020 season the outdoor dramas at Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview is running 5 productions of the next couple of months.





Theatre West Virginia’s 2021 season kicks off with ‘Alice At Wonderland, a modern update on the beloved classic by Lewis Carroll. Join Alice and reimagine Wonderland in this modern-day retelling as she accidentally drops her cell phone down a rabbit hole and is immersed into a fantastical, wacky land. Alice At Wonderland runs through July 3.



The American civil war drama ‘Honey in the Rock’ has been performed exclusively at Theatre West Virginia since it inception 1961. The show, which opens July 8 and continues until July 13, tells the story of the turbulent times of the war between the states that led to the creation of the state of West Virginia as it split off from Virginia.



For the first time in its history, Shakespeare comes to Theatre West Virginia with the iconic love story ‘Romeo and Juliet’ July 11, July 18 and July 25. The classic tale of Romeo and Juliet is based on The Montagues and Capulets, the two feuding families whose children meet and fall in love.



‘Tarzan,’ based on Disney’s epic animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burroughs’s Tarzan of the Apes, opens July 23, with shows continuing through July 31. Featuring heart-pumping music by rock legend Phil Collins, the musical follows Tarzan’s life, raised by gorillas in West Africa, as he falls in love with Jane, while her entourage has other sinister plans.



The 2021 TWV season wraps up with a musical grand finale Sunday night August 1, featuring West Virginia native and season six winner of NBC TV’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and his special guests Voices of Classic Soul, featuring the former lead singers of The Temptations, The Platters, The Drifters and The Four Tops. Join Landau and these musical legends for a once in a lifetime evening of musical memories and Motown Magic as Landau celebrates the 10th anniversary of his America’s Got Talent win back home in his home state of West Virginia alongside his musical heroes. Audiences will be captivated by a night full of number one hits from all four legendary groups and the Great American Songbook that form the soundtrack of our lives.



All Theatre West Virginia productions take place in the beautiful 1,260 seat Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview in America’s newest National Park, The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Beckley, West Virginia. Most performances begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly with live pre-show music at 6:45 p.m.



Tickets are available for all performances online at www.theatrewestvirginia.org or by calling 304-256-6800 or you can visit the Cliffside Amphitheatre Box Office beginning one hour before each show. For group rates or more information contact Theatre West Virginia at 304-256-6800.