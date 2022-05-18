THEATRE WEST VIRGINIA KICKS OFF ITS 2022 SUMMER SEASON WITH ‘MISS DIRT TURTLE’S GARDEN CLUB ON MAY 19TH

Beckley- WV- Theatre West Virginia kicks off its 62nd Summer Season with Danny Boyd’s new musical Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club. The kids’ musical with music and lyrics by West Virginia Hall of Famer Larry Groce is an inspiring story of surviving adolescence in the underprivileged neighborhoods of Charleston, WV’s gritty West Side. The show opens indoors on Thursday, May 19 at Tamarack’s HC SMITH Theatre for the first time and runs through Sunday, 29th. Tickets are available at Theatre West Virginia – THEATRE WEST VIRGINIA 2022.“Miss Dirt Turtle” initially opened up at the acclaimed Albans Arts Center last Fall. Based on Danny Boyd’s latest book, ‘Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club,’ the musical is an account of five best buddies who try to survive a summer of bullies, parents with substance abuse issues, broken homes, crime, social workers, thieves, slumlords, and Poverty. The resilient kids, guided by Miss Dirt Turtle, an old lady in the neighborhood who gives them hope and purpose, find their way to a bright future.This summer, there’s something for everyone at Cliffside Amphitheatre as Theatre West Virginia returns with its impressive and entertaining summer season and first-time-ever summer concert series, made possible by Groovy 94.1 and New Taylor and Associates. Tickets are available for all performances online or by calling 304-256-6800, or you can visit the Cliffside Amphitheatre Box Office one hour before each show. For group rates or more information, contact Theatre West Virginia at 304-256-6800.