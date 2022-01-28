Theatre West Virginia seeking Instructors for Training Academy

Beckley, WV – Due to the great media support in the area, the Actors Academy at Theatre West Virginia is at full capacity with over fifty (50) students from the area signing up for the scholarship program we are offering. All Dance classes, both 8-12 and 13-18 are full, acting classes both levels are completely full, and all vocal classes are likewise full. Thank you for your continuing support of Theatre West Virginia.

Scott Hill Spoke with Rick Rizer about the artistic employment opportunity

“I am never the one to stop at 100%, so I am looking for ways to expand the Actors Academy at Theatre West Virginia this spring. But we must act fast and request those in the community that would be interested in becoming an Actors Academy Instructor apply with us by contacting me by phone at 304-256-6800, by text at 304-992-9085 or email williamscotthill@rocketmail.com “

This is a paying gig for the instructors, Tuesday nights with classes at 5:00PM, 6:00PM and 7:00PM for 12 weeks starting February 1 and continuing until April 26, 2022. We are looking for additional instructors to help with dance, acting and vocal classes due to the overwhelming response to the spring academy by the area.