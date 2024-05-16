THEATRE WEST VIRGINIA SUMMER THEATRE CAMP REGISTRATION IS OPEN NOW

Beckley, WV – The Theatre West Virginia Academy is now accepting registrations for their upcoming Summer Theatre Camp, July 15th-20th at The Raleigh Playhouse.

The camp will be held July 15th-19th from 9 am – 4 pm, with a recital for friends and family on July 20th. The cost is $200 per student, with a $50 deposit required to register.

Students will receive acting, musical theatre, stage combat training, and more! These skills will be used through producing a one-act play and musical theatre program for the recital at the end of the week.

“This is an amazing opportunity for K-12 students to invest in the arts during their summer vacation! Theatre is not only fun, but it is a great way to build confidence, develop communication skills, and make new friends in the process.” says Sam Jenkins, “Students will participate in workshops taught by professional actors from the Theatre West Virginia Summer Company! TWV Academy’s Summer Theatre Camp is an excellent resource for students to continue their acting journey or try out performing for the first time.”

The camp will accommodate a limited number of students. Early registration is encouraged. Register now at https://our.show/twvsummercamp2024.

For more information please visit The TWV Academy Facebook page or contact Academy Manager Sam Jenkins at twvacademy@gmail.com, or by call or text at (304) 731-2887.