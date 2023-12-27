THEATRE WEST VIRGINIA TRAINING ACADEMY OFFERING DISCOUNTED ENROLLMENT 

Beckley, WV – Theatre West Virginia is now accepting registrations for its upcoming Professional Training Academy classes. Classes begin January 23, 2024.

From December 26th – January 1st, students can enroll in 1 class for the discounted rate of $150, or 2 classes for $250. The semester will include 12 classes and culminate with a recital in April 2024.

The Professional Training Academy is offering a variety of classes for all ages.

Including Dance for Actors, Elementary and Advanced Acting, Acting for the Camera, Musical Theater, Youth and Adult Improv. Instructors include Jax McAtee, Donnie Coleman, Michael Martin & Nick Yurick, and Stevie and Sam Jenkins. All of whom are experienced theater performers and veterans of Theatre West Virginia.

“As we head into the new year we hope to see a lot of new faces joining the Theatre West Virginia family!” says Sam Jenkins, “Whether you’re an experienced performer or trying theatre out for the first time, our classes will be fun for all ages and will help students to grow in their art and confidence. ”

Classes for the Academy will be held at Theatre WV 715 North Kanawha Street Beckley, West Virginia 25801, Two doors up from The Register-Herald Building.

Acting for the Camera will be held at United Bank, 129 Main St, Beckley, WV 25802

For more information please visit Theatre West Virginia dot org. Theatrewestvirginia.org .

Or call 304-256-6800.