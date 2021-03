THEY’RE RIDING MOUNTAIN BIKES DOWN ON THE FARM.

BY WARREN ELLISON

3/23/2021

Fayette County, WV- (WWNR) ALONG WITH WHITEWATER RAFTING AND ROCK CLIMBING, MOUNTAIN BIKING IS ONE OF THE PRIMARY ATTRACTIONS IN THE NEW RIVER GORGE. AND THE ARROWHEAD BIKE FARM, LOCATED ON GATEWOOD ROAD NEAR FAYETTEVILLE, OFFERS SOMETHING FOR ALL RIDERS, WHETHER THEY’RE EXPERIENCED OR JUST TAKING THEIR FIRST RIDE ON A BIKE.

WITH THE NEW RIVER GORGE ALMOST LITERALLY NEXT DOOR, ARROWHEAD PROGRAM DIRECTOR TRAVIS BROWN SAYS THEY HAVE ACCESS TO SOME OF THE MOST SOLID SINGLE TRACK RIDING AS WELL AS SOME OF THE BEST VIEWS IN THE AREA. BROWN SAYS NOW THAT THE NEW RIVER GORGE IS A NATIONAL PARK, THEY’LL SEE MORE PEOPLE AND HAVE MORE CHANCES TO SHOW OFF WEST VIRGINIA.

IF YOU DON’T HAVE A BIKE, OR YOUR BIKE ISN’T IN TOP RIDING CONDITION, DON’T WORRY. THE ARROWHEAD BIKE FARM HAS A FULL-SERVICE BIKE SHOP OFFERING SALES, MAINTENANCE, AND ACCESSORIES. THEY ALSO HAVE BIKE RENTALS, FROM ENTRY LEVEL RECREATIONAL MOUNTAIN BIKES TO FULL SUSPENSION BIKES.





ONCE YOU’RE ON YOUR BIKE, YOU CAN TRAVEL THE NUMEROUS TRAILS IN THE NEW RIVER GORGE. OR YOU CAN RIDE ON THEIR SPECIAL TRAILS THAT THEY USE FOR SKILLS PROGRAMS, CLINICS, AND CAMPS, AS WELL AS BIKE RACES, LIKE THE SHORT TRACK SERIES THEY HELD IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY.

AFTER A DAY’S BIKING, YOU CAN RELAX WITH GREAT FOOD AND CRACK OPEN A COLD ONE AT THE HANDLEBAR AND KITCHEN, WHICH OFFERS BRATS, FISH TACOS, AND FRESH CRAFT BEER. ENJOY THE FOOD AND DRINK OUT IN THE BIERGARTEN, WHICH HAS PLENTY OF SPACE FOR YOUR GROUP TO SIT OUTSIDE, STAY DISTANCED AND STAY COMFORTABLE.

IF YOU’RE LOOKING TO SPEND SOME TIME IN THE NEW RIVER GORGE, THE ARROWHEAD BIKE FARM HAS CAMPING AND RV SITES WITH ON-SITE AMENITIES, LOCATED NEAR TRAILHEADS, ROCK CLIMBING, AND WHITEWATER SITES, AS WELL AS THE TOWN OF FAYETTEVILLE. AND IF YOU GET THE CHANCE, DON’T FORGET TO PET THE GOATS!

THE ARROWHEAD BIKE FARM IS LOCATED ON 8263 GATEWOOD ROAD IN FAYETTEVILLE. FOR MORE INFORMATION, GIVE THEM A CALL AT 304-900-5501, CONNECT WITH THEM ON FACEBOOK AT WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/ARROWHEADBIKEFARM/, OR VISIT THEIR WEBSITE WWW.ARROWHEADBIKEFARM.COM

