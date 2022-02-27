Third round of P-EBT benefits to be allocated to eligible West Virginia students

During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that there will be a third round of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits allocated to eligible students who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Since 2020, P-EBT funding has resulted in more than $328 million in food assistance support for West Virginia children.



“This third round of benefits is going to pour another $82 million into West Virginia for our children,” Gov. Justice said. “Our children are the greatest treasure we have in West Virginia, and making sure our kids have enough to eat is absolutely the most important thing we can do. I’m really happy to announce this and very appreciative of everyone who made this possible.”