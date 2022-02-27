Third round of P-EBT benefits to be allocated to eligible West Virginia students

|During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that there will be a third round of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits allocated to eligible students who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 2020, P-EBT funding has resulted in more than $328 million in food assistance support for West Virginia children.
“This third round of benefits is going to pour another $82 million into West Virginia for our children,” Gov. Justice said. “Our children are the greatest treasure we have in West Virginia, and making sure our kids have enough to eat is absolutely the most important thing we can do. I’m really happy to announce this and very appreciative of everyone who made this possible.”
|The P-EBT program will continue to be administered through the West Virginia Department of Education and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
|During his remarks Friday, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said that households will receive a letter from the DHHR about their students’ P-EBT benefits.
“The ongoing pandemic has provided uncertain times in our schools and we’re hopeful that these payments will assist families in keeping children nourished and ready to learn,” Sec. Crouch said.
|The DHHR will roll out these benefits in April 2022 and apply them retroactively to the beginning of the school year. Families with eligible students can expect to receive a single issuance for the Fall 2021 term and two additional payments for the Spring 2022 term.